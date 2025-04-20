Bizarre ChatGPT trend sees owners find out what their pets look like as humans

Do you ever look at your pet and wonder what they would look like as one of us? Well, now you don't have to...

A new ChatGPT trend has been circulating where owners upload photos of their pets to the chatbot, which generates an image which imagines them in human form, and the results are both entertaining and bizarre.

In a Reddit post, ChatGPT shared some before-and-after examples, which included a ginger and black cat turning into a woman with dark hair and a ginger highlight in the same position.

The same cat was snapped on its hind legs with a front paw in the air as it was being petted by a human. Thanks to AI, this then changed to a woman kneeling on the floor, with one hand raised, as the same person scratched the AI woman's head.

The last image was of a ginger cat lying across the floor, and the power of AI was able to transform the cat into a ginger-haired man.

Reddit users in the comments had a go and shared their results from the image generation tool and shared their opinion on the tool, which has seen other AI-generated photo trends such as Studio Ghibli, action figures, and Harry Potter characters partying.

"You sure this is not CatGPT?" one person joked.

A second person said, "I refined the prompt a bit, it now works for both cats and dogs, and you can easily personalize it with details like the animal’s age and personality."

"He's not quite as cute as a human, but I would love him just the same," someone else wrote about their dog.

Soon, the AI anthropomorphising spread across social media, and here are some more examples from the trend.

One person shared the trend with a pug and cat, they wrote: "People are using ChatGPT to turn their pets into humans - and the results are very entertaining."





"ChatGPT did my dog wrong," a second person said.





A third person added: "Very true. captures the personality and age very well."

How can I do this trend myself?

To have a go at the trend yourself, it's pretty straightforward.

Begin by uploading a photo of your pet, and then provide that prompt to ChatGPT that you want to turn your dog or cat into a human.

"Make this cat(male/female) as a real person, pose (optional) keep everything else in the image the same. Would be interesting to see your results," is the command that was used in ChatGPT's Reddit post.

