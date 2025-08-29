Warnings issued as rare blue dragon 'angels' force beaches to close

A flurry of tiny blue dragons that might look cute at first glance has actually forced the closure of beaches across Spain.

The rare sighting of what are known as "blue angels" was reported in the Mediterranean, with their silver-grey 'bellies' and bright blue streaks catching the eye.

Measuring just 3 centimetres (1.2 inches), don’t be fooled by their cutesy charm – they most definitely should not be touched. A brush with one of these creatures can cause a serious sting, with side effects including vomiting, redness and inflammation, pain, and nausea.

Interestingly, these creatures are only venomous because of the prey they consume.

When blue dragons feast on jellyfish-like species such as the Portuguese Man O’ War, they absorb stinging cells and store them in their finger-like appendages – effectively turning them into floating stingers.

The Local Police of Guardamar del Segura shared a warning regarding public safety, prohibiting swimming at all of the beaches in the area until further notice.

"We kindly ask residents and visitors to follow the instructions, exercise extreme caution, and avoid direct contact with any specimens that may appear on the sand," they wrote in a Facebook post.

"The Local Police, in coordination with municipal services, will monitor the situation and provide updates as it evolves."









Guardamar del Segura mayor José Luis Sáez also shared a statement, urging people to follow police advice.

"We're continuing to see Blue Dragons arriving on the beaches of Guardamar — increasingly frequently and in greater numbers. RED FLAG and please be very cautious when walking along the shore," he wrote.

