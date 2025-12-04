Euphoria Season 3 - Everything we know so far from release date to storyline

The wait is almost over - Season 3 of Euphoria is coming next year, and the show's creator has teased what is to come.

It's been a long time coming for fans of the HBO teen drama, as the last season aired in early 2022, which has meant there has been almost a four-year gap between the seasons.

But more information is now coming out after production wrapped last month. At an HBO Max presentation in London on Wednesday (December 3), the show's creator, Sam Levinson, shared a sneak peek of Season 3 and divulged some details about where some of our favourite characters have ended up when we catch up with them in the new episodes.

(L-R) Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Sam Levinson and Colman Domingo attend the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I feel strongly this is our best season yet…" he teased, as per Variety.

Here is everything we know so far about Euphoria Season 3:

What do we know about the Euphoria Season 3 storyline?

First look image of Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria Season 3 Eddy Chen/HBO

With the last two seasons being set in high school, we already know that there will be a five-year time jump in the upcoming season, as the show's creator, Sam Levinson, shared.

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time," he explained at HBO Max presentation in London, as per Variety.

Last time we saw Rue (Zendaya) struggle with addiction throughout season 2, but at the very end she reveals how she stayed sober for the remainder of the school year - so what has happened to her since then?

"We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly), trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Then there was the explosive Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) storyline, who end up getting together in Season 2, despite Nate being the ex of Cassie's best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie) - and five years on, the couple are still together.

“And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time," Levinson said.

He also confirmed that Cassie and Nate are married in what promises to be "an unforgettable night".

This update comes after leaked photos emerged earlier this year on social media of Sweeney, dressed up in a wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her on-screen mother, Suze Howard (Alanna Ubach).

What about Jules and Maddy?

“Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs," Levinson added.

"Maddy is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi [Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”

Who is in the Euphoria Season 3 cast?

Sydney Sweeney is one of the major names returning for season 3 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The confirmed cast returning for the new season includes:

Zendaya

Hunter Schafer

Jacob Elordi

Sydney Sweeney

Alexa Demie

Maude Apatow

Eric Dane

Colman Domingo

Martha Kelly

Chloe Cherry

Dominic Fike

Nika King

Alanna Ubach

Daeg Faerch

Melvin Bonez Estes

Paula Marshall

Sophia Rose Wilson

Zak Steiner

Meanwhile, there will also be new faces joining the Season 3 cast. These include Rosalía Trisha Paytas , Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Those who won't be returning for the upcoming season are Algee Smith (Chris McKay), Storm Reid (Gia, Rue's sister), Austin Abrams (Ethan Daley), as well as Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, who left the show back in August 2022.

Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in seasons one and two, died in July 2023 at the age of 25.

When is the release date for Euphoria season 3?

An exact date for when Euphoria Season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it has been confirmed the show will premiere in April 2026 - so a three to four month wait.

