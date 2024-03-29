Expert says it's better to eat your Easter egg in one go instead of saving it

A dentist has said it is better for your teeth to eat an Easter egg all in one go rather than save it.

The Mirrorreports that Baresh Eyrumlu, of Banning Dental Group, explained that eating it in one go minimises the risk of plaque and tooth decay.

Dr Eyrumlu said: "Tooth decay is not caused by the amount of sugar that you have, it’s actually caused by the frequency.

"So if you have a chocolate bar and you split it to have it at five points throughout the day, that is far worse than if you had it in one go at breakfast, lunch or dinner."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Sounds good to us.

He continued: "While we certainly don’t advise bingeing on lots of chocolate in one sitting, if you are going to enjoy the occasional treat then it’s better to have it at once rather than grazing on it throughout the day."

As if we needed an excuse to have a massive chocolate binge...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.