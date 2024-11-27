Astronaut Emily Calandrelli had the best response to online trolls who sexualized her reaction to seeing Earth from space.

The MIT-trained engineer made history by becoming the 100th woman in space when she joined a group of six space tourists in the Blue Origin launch, the aerospace company billionaire Jeff Bezos founded.

A video was shared online of the incredible moment Calandrelli got to see our planet from the perspective only a small number of people have had the chance to witness first-hand.

"We got to weightlessness, I immediately turned upside down and looked at the planet and then there was so much blackness. There was so much space," said Calandrelli in the video.

“I didn’t expect to see so much space, and I kept saying that’s our planet! That’s our planet! It was the same feeling I got when my kids were born, and I was like, ‘That’s my baby!’”

But sadly, the video was inundated with hateful comments with some sexualizing Calandrelli's reaction which led to Blue Origin taking the video down on all platforms.

Now, Calandrelli has posted a defiant response to those trolls where she said she "refuse[s] to be embarrassed for my wonderment and joy".

In the Instagram post to her 883,000 followers, she wrote: "This all happened as I was flying home after experiencing the most perfect, wonderful dream-achieving experience of my life. And instead of being on cloud nine, I’m crying in my seat staring out the window. Because of course this happened. Of course I should have expected this."





Calandrelli added: "I spent the flight texting my space sisters for advice. To share anger and sadness and to receive validation that I have nothing to be embarrassed of. I had to take a moment to feminism myself if I’m being quite honest.

The astronaut continued: "But I refuse to give much time to the small men on the internet. I feel experiences in my soul. It’s a trait I got from my father. We feel every emotion deeply and what a beautiful way that is to experience life. This joy is tattooed on my heart.

"I will not apologize or feel weird about my reaction. It’s wholly mine and I love it. When I can, I’ll reshare it myself with all of you."

Since then, Calandrelli's post has been flooded with comments from women praising the astronaut for calling out the trolls.

One person wrote: "I’m so glad YOU are one of the unapologetically joyful, ambitious, LOUD women my girls look up to".

"Your reaction was pure joy and overwhelming emotion for finally achieving a dream you’ve worked so hard for," another person wrote. "Don’t allow anyone to take up space in this huge milestone and accomplishment of yours who doesn’t have anything positive to say. You did this for young girls, women, and frankly anyone who has a dream they are working towards. I look forward to seeing your video so I can cry all over again."

A third person added: "I sat at my computer in Morgantown on Friday, watching the snow fall out the window. Crying as you blasted off to the stars. The first female West Virginian in space. I cried for myself but mostly for all those little WV girls that get to have YOU to see themselves in. We are so very proud of you. Don’t ever doubt the incredible work you’re doing".

Someone else posted: "Thank you for using your platform to stand up to the deplorable behavior. You are a force, as always, but especially in the face of this adversity."

