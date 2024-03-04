Scientists discover origin of first cell life on earth

Scientists believe we may be closer to uncovering how life started on Earth.

A discovery from The Scripps Research Institute in California may offer more insight than ever before, with claims a chemical process of phosphorylation could have been key.

Phosphorylation is where groups of atoms including phosphorus are added to a molecule. It helps fats (protocells) have more function and become a better, evolved version of itself.

Experts believe protocells were the foundation of biochemistry over three million years ago. But, the new study suggests it could have happened earlier than predicted.

"At some point, we all wonder where we came from," chemist Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy from The Scripps Research Institute said. "This finding helps us better understand the chemical environments of early Earth so we can uncover the origins of life and how life can evolve on early Earth."

The study, which is published here, replicated conditions of Earth's earlier days in a lab, with chemicals such as fatty acids and glycerol to create structures similar to protocells.

Through various adjustments, they were able to achieve the chemical reaction they were looking for.

"The vesicles were able to transition from a fatty acid environment to a phospholipid environment during our experiments, suggesting a similar chemical environment could have existed four billion years ago," chemist Sunil Pulletikurti, from The Scripps Research Institute said.

The study believes it is a "plausible pathway" for the creation of phospholipids. That said, there needs to be more research before they can be certain on how life came to be on Earth.

"It's exciting to uncover how early chemistries may have transitioned to allow for life on Earth," biophysicist Ashok Deniz, from The Scripps Research Institute said.

"Our findings also hint at a wealth of intriguing physics that may have played key functional roles along the way to modern cells."

