'Second hidden city' discovered 2,000 feet under Giza pyramids

A second city has been uncovered below Egypt's iconic pyramids of Giza, according to Italian archaeologists who discovered the massive underground structure.

Located under the Mankaure pyramid, this colossal find may be able to "prove" how the three Giza pyramids are connected through the potential existence of a massive subterranean complex buried 2,000ft underground.

This remarkable discovery comes after the team previously found large underground structures below the Khafre pyramid back in March.

However, this latest research isn't without contention, as some archaeologists and Egyptologists, such as Dr Zahi Hawass, have said these findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal, are impossible due to a lack of sufficient technology as ground-penetrating radar isn't able to analyse the surface that is thousands of feet deep.

What have the researchers said?

That being said, research co-author and radar expert from the University of Strathclyde, Filippo Biondi, has defended his team's research. He explained to the Daily Mail that, according to their data, there is a 90 per cent probability that the Menkaure shares the same pillars as Khafre.

"We firmly believe that the Giza structures are interconnected, reinforcing our view that the pyramids are merely the tip of the iceberg of a colossal underground infrastructural complex," Biondi told the publication.

"This network likely consists of a dense system of tunnels linking the main subterranean structures."

He continued to describe how the measures showed "pillar-like structures with consistent characteristics."

"Given that Menkaure is smaller than Khafre, we believe the number of pillars is likely even but fewer than those under Khafre."

According to the researchers, there are eight pillars under the Khafre pyramid with spiral-like structures that are thought to be 2,000ft long.

What is their theory?

This latest development of detecting pillars underneath Mankaure that resemble the ones under Khafe reinforces their theory that thousands of feet below, there is a hidden "megastructure" of some kind.

No doubt, there is curiosity as to the purpose of the second city, but Biondi noted that they're still gathering information to thoroughly study the matter," at this time.

Although the co-author shared that the team "confidently say that the operation of this structure likely involves the natural elements: air, water, fire and earth."

"Discoveries like these under Menkaure challenge us to rethink our understanding of ancient Egyptian history and humanity’s past, opening new perspectives on our origins and capabilities."

Although archaeologists believe the three Pyramids of Giza are 4,500 years old, Biondi and his team reckon the hidden pillars underneath are approximately 38,000 years old and were built by a lost civilisation.

Looking at their theory, they believe that around 12,800 years ago, a global catastrophe like a comet occurred, causing an advanced prehistoric civilisation to be wiped out entirely.

A previously mentioned, this research has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal, and with some experts not convinced, we shouldn't get carried away with excitement on this development.

Whatever side you're on, an archaeological dig beneath the pyramids is most likely the only way we're ever going to fully confirm whether there are actually pillars down there.

