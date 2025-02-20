Logan Paul claims Egypt banned him from entering to film MrBeast video

Logan Paul claims he was banned from entering Egypt and was unable to join MrBeast to film inside the iconic pyramids.

Earlier this month, content creator MrBeast posted footage from a trip to Egypt , which saw him “ rent” out one of the Seven Wonders of the World – the Egyptian Pyramids.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, spent 100 hours filming inside the three main pyramids in Giza, with permission from the Egyptian government.

However, one person who desperately wanted to join Donaldson, but was refused by Egypt, was the Youtuber-turned-wrestler, Logan Paul.

“MrBeast just uploaded a new video exploring the pyramids or something, and I love the pyramids, so I was like, ‘Jimmy, can I come?’ And he’s like, ‘For sure, dude,’” Paul explained in a recent vlog.

“And then a week later he calls me and he’s like, ‘Dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said that you can’t come, otherwise we can’t come.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’

“I know I piss people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt! Why can’t I come to the pyramids, Jimmy? And he said, ‘I don’t know, the government specifically said you are the only person who cannot come on this trip.’”

Despite Paul joking that the video was “tanking”, Donaldson, the most-subscribed YouTuber, has racked up more than 127 million views on the 22-minute long video.

In 2017, Paul famously angered a lot of people after filming a dead body in a controversial YouTube video in Japan , but he denies that he is banned from the country .

