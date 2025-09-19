The idea of there being extraterrestrial life is something that fascinates us humans, with many seeking evidence that we're not alone in the universe.

In fact, some point to things on Earth that they reckon could prove this.

The footage

A recent example that has gone viral on social media (both on Reddit and X) is a video of two explorers in the Dzungarian Alatau mountains in Kazakhstan.

In this part of the world, the altitude is 6,500 feet (2,000 metres) above sea level, and this mountain range is located between the Dzungaria region of China and the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan.

(There's a theory (unconfirmed as a mythological or historical fact) that the Dzungarian Gate, otherwise known as the Altai Gap, has a connection to Hyperborea - a mythical northern land in Greek mythology.)

Meanwhile, the footage, which appears to be captured on a drone, begins close up to the explorers but then pans out to show a semi-circular "giant doorway" structure within the scenic landscape as they attempt to find an entrance.

Size-wise, the 'doorway' looks to be at least 40 feet (12 metres) in height and about as wide, when you look at the height of the explorers.

Viewers share their thoughts and theories

It has led viewers to share their belief in the comments sections that extraterrestrial life has to be responsible for this, with one Reddit commenter suggesting it's proof of 'ancient aliens', while a second person similarly asked if there's an "Alien spaceship hiding there ?"

"Knock knock! Who’s there!? Aliens. That’s aliens," a third person reacted.

Others made less extraterrestrial, more Hollywood movie comparisons about the big 'doorway'

"This is literally the beginning of the first Tomb Raider game," one person wrote.

Another person shared, "Stand by the grey stone when the thrush knocks and the setting sun with the last light of Durin's Day will shine upon the key-hole," referring to the Doors of Durin from J. R. R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings'.

Where does it lead to?

That's the question viewers are also asking, as they appear to highlight features from the rock formation and speculate whether there is more to see.

"Looks like the ridge of rock is narrower than the 'door' is tall," one viewer pointed out.

A second person added, "I mean, it's not a very deep room based on the fact the other side of the ridge is lower than the door already, and it's like 40 feet thick."

A third compared it to another part of the world, "There are a ton of these kinds of formations in Southern Utah. It's the beginning of the formation of an arch, which is very naturally occurring.'

Expert weighs in

Although the idea of this being evidence of some kind of alien life form would be exciting, the more realistic explanation is that this is just an instance of "pareidolia" where our human brains tend to see patterns and symmetry

"I was in this area 38 years ago on the Chinese side of the border [and there was] nothing odd to report," said Mark Allen, a professor at the University of Durham's department of earth sciences, speaking to the Daily Mail.

He added that viewers seeing things could be down to "different weathering patterns of different rock layers"

