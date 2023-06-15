Nasa astronaut claims that aliens have prevented a nuclear war on Earth

Could we have aliens to thank for preventing a nuclear war on Earth? That’s what one former Nasa astronaut has claimed.

Edgar Mitchell, who was involved in the Apollo 14 mission, gained a reputation for sharing conspiracy theories when he arrived back from the moon in 1971.

Mitchell was the sixth man on the moon and was the Lunar Module Pilot on Apollo 14. Before his death in 2016, Mitchell spoke at length claiming that aliens visited Earth.

Speaking to the Mirror, he alleged that aliens were responsible for preventing nuclear war between the US and the Soviets at the height of Cold War tensions.

At the time, Mitchell focused on the White Sands Missile Range facility in New Mexico.

“White Sands was a testing ground for atomic weapons – and that's what the extraterrestrials were interested in,” he said.

"They wanted to know about our military capabilities. My own experience talking to people has made it clear the ETs had been attempting to keep us from going to war and help create peace on Earth."

White Sands Missile Range is where the first atomic bomb was tested in 1945, and Mitchell claimed that officers there had told him aliens had shot down missiles flying over the site.

The claims were, as you’d expect, disputed. UFO expert Nigel Watson told IFL Science at the time: "To me, this is just another case of UFO fantasy and speculation. When you try getting to the facts it is like trying to herd cats."

Meanwhile, a UFO conspiracy theorist recently described the south pole as an “air traffic control” hub for aliens.

A recent discussion centred on the Amundsen–Scott South Pole, which Eric Hecker claimed communicated with “exotic” crafts by sending neutrino rays up into space.

Hecker went further by talking about “digital optical modules” buried a mile beneath the surface under the ice. He claims they were buried in order to detect neutrino interactions while being deep enough not to interfere with radiation readings.

