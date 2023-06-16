UFO expert claims that the south pole is an 'air traffic control' for aliens

You may have been hearing a lot about UFOs lately, and that’s largely thanks to Ufologist Dr. Steven Greer who has been hosting a conference on the subject.

A range of people were invited to share their insights as part of an event streamed online and it saw Eric Hecker describe the south pole as an “air traffic control” hub for aliens.

The conspiracy theorist made some pretty out-there claims at the conference, but it’s the discussion about the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station that was most significant.

Hecker claimed that in 2010 Raytheon, the US aerospace and defence conglomerate chose him to be a contractor on the research centre operated by the United States National Science Foundation.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There was “much more” to the station that first met the eye, according to Hecker.

Monday, June 12, 2023! Dr. Greer's Groundbreaking National Press Club Event! FREE to Watch! www.youtube.com





He claimed the station actually operated as an “air traffic control” centre for UFOs and communicated with “exotic” crafts by sending neutrino rays up into space.

Hecker went further by talking about “digital optical modules” buried a mile beneath the surface under the ice. He claims they were buried in order to detect neutrino interactions while being deep enough not to interfere with radiation readings.

He also said he personally saw a “powerful green laser” pointing “at the cosmos.”

The Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station iStock





It comes after a whistleblower who claims that the US government has been operating UFO retrieval research in secret has reportedly said that UFOs have been responsible for the deaths of humans.

David Grusch worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and was involved with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

He claimed that some of the “non-human intelligences” discovered have malevolent intentions and have killed people.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.