The next two titles in the Pokemon series, Scarlet and Violet are going to be arriving on Nintendo Switch consoles on 18 November 2022.

While the internet was busy falling in love with Lechonk, a recent reveal of one of the mascots (the monsters featured on the game’s cover), has driven the internet into a frenzy for very different reasons.

During a recent presentation, it was revealed that Koraidon and Miraidon, who feature on the box of Scarlet and Violet respectively, will join players on their journey at the beginning of the game and can be used as modes of transportation. They take on the appearance of motorbikes as they zip across the new region of Paldea, which is based on the Iberian peninsula.

Here’s what that looks like in action:

[UK] Welcome to the Paldea region! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet youtu.be

Fans were quick to notice that while Miraidon had no issue usings its wheels for their intended purpose, Koraidon didn’t get the same memo.

It didn’t take long for the internet to compare the new creature to something directly out of The Flintstones







But there appears to be a good reason why Koraidon is less willing to use its tyres.



The upcoming Pokemon titles appear to have themes relating to the past and future, as evident by the two characters that appear in each, Professor Sada and Turo, both names are derived from the Spanish words for “past” (pasada) and “future” (futuro), respectively.

The names “Koraidon” and “Miraidon” also appear to be taken from the Japanese words for “ancient” (korai), and “future” (mirai).

This would explain why Miraidon has a more futuristic appearance than their counterpart.

As well as explaining why Koraidon moves like they’re coming straight from the town of Bedrock.