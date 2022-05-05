Nasa's live sun cam allegedly crashed after a mysterious black cube appeared on the screen.

The ominous black object was spotted in the bottom right corner of the sun for approximately two seconds before the live stream abruptly ended. Conspiracy theorists insinuated there's only one explanation: Aliens.

Self-proclaimed extraterrestrial expert Scott C Waring made bold claims that the space agency covered up the incident using the front of experiencing glitches.

The footage is widely available to the public, which is how Waring discovered the strange entity.



Talking about the supposed cube sighting on his blog and Youtube channel, Waring reported that Nasa shut down the feed once the object appeared on May 2nd at around 1:06pm GMT.



"You can see the cube coming out of the Sun and right after that, a big glitch that covers 25 per cent of that. There it is, gone! Glitch!" he told his followers.

"Two frames of the cube coming out of the Sun and then huge glitch...one, two, glitch. Guys, this is mind-boggling... this is on the SOHO official website, you also see the cube and the timestamp matches."

Black Cube Exists Sun, NASA Covers It Up! May 2, 2022 UFO Sighting News. www.youtube.com





"This is on the SOHO official website, you also see the cube and the timestamp matches — 13.06, on May 2," he said while opening a separate tab on the Helioviewer Project, a similar platform to SOHO.

"Guys, this is undeniable evidence that Nasa and SOHO are part of the cover-up," he suggested. "They're trying to hide these black cubes going through space, to and from our Sun."

"What do you think they are harvesting?" he quizzed.

Many people believed the sighting was nothing more than a solar flare, an intense localized eruption of electromagnetic radiation in the sun's atmosphere.

"I want to believe this but are you sure it's not a flare," one said. "I agree the whole maintenance timing is odd, but could you put some flare videos next to this to compare?"

Another shared: "A square-shaped flare. I must be one of them smart flares."

A third person theorised that the cube symbolised angels, "It takes a lot of energy for an angel to manifest itself to the physical world, so they use the sun's power for a boost," they said, adding: "The cubes are black, so you won't be seeing them on their journey). They come in human form so most of us won't recognize them. But if you believe you'll know."

Another person bluntly shut down their theory, saying: "Angels have never been described as squares."

