Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has urged people to spend more time outdoors in nature instead of looking at their smartphones and the ironic jokes write themselves.

Apple’s iPhone is the most popular smartphone brand in the world, with the iPhone 16 the best-selling smartphone in 2025 and 20 per cent market share, according to Counterpoint .

While we are often told that too much screentime is not great for our overall health, it’s perhaps rather surprising that one proponent of stepping away from our smartphones is Cook, who has earned a small fortune from people purchasing his company’s devices.

“I don’t want people using them too much," Cook said in an interview with Good Morning America . “I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes, because if they’re just scrolling endlessly, this is not the way you wanna spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature.”

“Drug dealer says people are spending too much time on drugs,” someone mocked for comparison.

Along the same lines, another person joked: “Casino owner speaks out against gambling.”





Someone else said: “Capitalism telling me to touch grass is insane.”

“Oh some study must be coming out soon,” joked another.

Another pointed out: “Guy sells $1000 screens and then tells you to stop using them. Peak irony.”





Elsewhere in his interview, Cook spoke about AI, saying: “I think AI is so profound and can be so positive, but, you know, technology doesn’t wanna be good, and it doesn’t wanna be bad. It’s in the hands of the user and the hands of the inventor.”

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