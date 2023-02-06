Top Twitch streamers are 88 times better paid than train drivers and nurses

Top Twitch gamers are earning 88 times the salary of typical train drivers and nurses, new data suggests.

According to Safe Betting Sites gamers are raking it in with those earning the most getting the same amount of money a train driver gets in a year in just eight days.

Those live-streaming themselves playing video games are also earning more than average nurses, teachers and other industries going on strike, the research shows.

xQc, who is the biggest streamer on the platform earned £243,747 in January alone. This is not only more than the average salary of a train driver but also NHS nurses (£26,000 - £42,000 - 88 times higher) and primary school teachers (£35,000). In fact it would take xQc just four days to earn the average nurses salary.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Further afield this is also more than university lecturers, firefighters, ambulance workers, civil servants and postal workers.

The research comes ahead of further strike action as rail unions and the government have failed to reach settlements.

Almost no trains ran across most of England last week on Friday as drivers in the Aslef union staged their second 24-hour strike.

Meanwhile, Aslef members working on the Bakerloo line of the London Underground walk out again on 11 February.

Rail workers are by no means the only industry striking, as health workers, posties, university workers and more are also set to take action at various points this month over issues pertaining to pay and conditions.

When gamers are earning more than people working in crucial industries, something has gone pretty wrong. No offence, gamers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.