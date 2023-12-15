They remain some of the most discussed objects in the scientific community, and pyramids continue to challenge our understanding of the natural (or not so natural world).

Recently, a story about the "world's oldest pyramid" built 25,000 years resurfaced - and now so has the story of an underwater “pyramid” which remains an intriguing mystery.

Striking stone structures off the coast of Japan have attracted scuba divers for years, and for many years the origins of the features in the waters of Yonaguni Jima have sparked speculation.

There are plenty of theories out there, but marine geologist Masaaki Kimura previously stated that he believes they are, in fact, the remnants of an ancient city which submerged into the ocean around 2,000 years ago.

Kimura spoke about the site in a 2007 scientific conference, having explored the site for 15 years as a diver.

He believes that these fascinating structures are what’s left of a lost city which dates back 5,000 years ago.

"The largest structure looks like a complicated, monolithic, stepped pyramid that rises from a depth of 25 metres.”

Still, though, the true origins remain a mystery as the claims received push back at the time.

"I'm not convinced that any of the major features or structures are manmade steps or terraces, but that they're all natural," said Robert Schoch, a science and mathematics professor of Boston University.

"It's basic geology and classic stratigraphy for sandstones, which tend to break along planes and give you these very straight edges, particularly in an area with lots of faults and tectonic activity."

Others have claimed that the structures could be natural – and Kimura himself thought this could be the case before studying them in depth.

"I think it's very difficult to explain away their origin as being purely natural, because of the vast amount of evidence of man's influence on the structures," he said.

"The characters and animal monuments in the water, which I have been able to partially recover in my laboratory, suggest the culture comes from the Asian continent… One example I have described as an underwater sphinx resembles a Chinese or ancient Okinawan king."

