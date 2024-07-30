Weight loss drug could help people stop smoking, research suggests

Popular weight loss jab Wegovy could also help people stop smoking, according to new research.

Known under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy, the injectable drug semaglutide is making a name for itself as an effective weight loss medication, with high-profile people such as Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk being open about using it.

Semagultide was originally developed as a medication to help type-2 diabetes sufferers manage their blood sugar levels. But, as well as weight loss, researchers have noticed another benefit that might be useful for those struggling with smoking addiction.

According to research published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, smokers with type 2 diabetes who took semaglutide were less likely to require medical care linked to their smoking.

The use of semaglutide was compared with seven other medications used to treat type 2 diabetes. Researchers noted that the popular weight-loss jab was associated with a lower risk of needing medical care for tobacco use disorder (TUD).

Those prescribed Wegovy were also less likely to get a TUD diagnosis, require smoking cessation counselling or be prescribed medication to help them quit.

It is thought the drug could be beneficial for those who are struggling with tobacco use disorder, but researchers stress more trials are needed.

Researchers explained: “Semaglutide was associated with reduced smoking cessation medication prescriptions and counselling. Similar findings were observed in patients with and without a diagnosis of obesity.”

They added: “These findings suggest the need for clinical trials to evaluate semaglutide’s potential for TUD treatment.”

