The first trailer for a new Anthony Bourdain documentary has left people in tears

The first trailer for a new documentary on the life of Anthony Bourdain has been released leaving people emotional about the late chef.

Bourdain, who took his own life aged 61 in June 2018, became a much-beloved TV celebrity thanks to his many travel documentaries such as Parts Unknown and No Reservations. The American’s laid-back, philosophical approach and willingness to embrace different cultures while remaining himself saw him win a legion of followers.

His untimely passing, which occurred while he was still filming the latest series of Parts Unknown for Netflix, saw an outpouring of emotion and tributes.

The new film, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, looks set to further commemorate Bourdain’s life and work with archival footage of his career and journey’s around the globe. It will also feature interviews with fellow food lovers David Chang and Eric Ripert and musicians Josh Homme and Alison Mosshart.

The trailer for the documentary was released on Thursday and already had many fighting back the tears.

Roadrunner is directed by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville whose previous documentaries include Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and 20 Feet From Stardom.

Roadrunner is set for a US cinema release on 16th July. A UK release date is yet to be announced.