LGBT+ icons are once again staging provocative and creative performances for popular music events, and right-wingers are - again – throwing a tantrum over imagery they consider to be “satanic”, with Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug being the latest individual to be met with conservative outrage.

The artist – real name Bambie Ray Robinson – describes themselves as a “rebel witch conjuring Ouija Pop since 1993”, and is in the contest with their song, “Doomsday Blue”.

Queer and non-binary, Bambie has already been praised by social media users for waving the trans pride flag during Tuesday night’s semi-final (which saw them qualify for a place in Saturday’s grand final) and for using the words “avada kedavra” in the song’s lyrics.

The fictional phrase was popularised in the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling, who has attracted criticism in recent years over her stance on the rights of transgender people – and so people have loved the subversive nature of the lyric.

In a reply to one Twitter/X user back in January, Bambie explained: “Its origins can be traced back thousands of years to the Aramaic language – it means ‘to destroy’. I was a Harry Potter fan as a kid but obviously as a non-binary person I am not a JK Terf fan. I am however a fan of being clever with language.”

But all this wittiness has angered those on the right, who are furious over the song's imagery.

One fumed: “Bambie Thug’s performance was blatantly satanic. She wore trans flag colours and referenced a ‘ceasefire’ for the Islamists who want to eradicate the world of Jews and Christianity.

“At least it’s clear what force is behind these causes.”

Far-right convicted criminal Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) branded it a “sick” satanic ritual, while former British National Party leader and far-right member of European Parliament Nick Griffin claimed the song “glorifies satanic sacrifice”.

Speaking toRolling Stoneabout how they feel being branded a ‘satanist’, Bambie Thug said: “Honestly, I think it was quite iconic to have created such uproar. I’m p***ing off the right type of people – people who suppress love, compassion, understanding, people who are slaves to their programming, transphobes, the far-right and a few priests so it seems.

“I think it’s funny that I’m being labelled a satanist. I don’t practice anything but witchcraft and the only God I pray to is the universe in its many forms, but I do respect satanists and from the few I know they live in light and are so kind.

“People fear what they don’t know, and a lot of the time people like me spark fear in others because deep down they are jealous of the freedom I live in. I wish all my haters love and kindness and hope one day they get to experience true compassion for themselves and others.”

An absolutely sensational response.

And it’s not the first time that an LGBT+ musician been branded “satanic” by right-wingers, as “Holy” singer Sam Smith’s Grammy performance with Kim Petras last year also upset conservatives when the former sported a horned hat while singing.

