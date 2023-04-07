Barbie trailer featuring 'Barbie Girl' song called '100 per cent' better by fans

Earlier this week the trailer for the new Barbie film was released and promptly sent the internet into a frenzy of memes and foot fetishes. Yes, really.

While the trailer for the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might have set the internet alight we couldn't help but feel that there was one thing missing.

Aqua's iconic 1997 smash hit 'Barbie Girl' is nowhere to be heard in the trailer and actually won't be in the movie at all. In September 2022, the band themselves speculated that including the song in the movie would be "cheese on cheese" but they could understand why the song was rejected from the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig's movie.

With this in mind, it would surely be a tragedy if some bright spark on the internet didn't find the time to actually splice the song into the movie somehow. Well, we're happy to announce that your prayers have been answered.

We can all thank cinematographer Drew Hytt who has seamlessly edited the song into the trailer. This isn't some simple acting of inserting the song over the clips, there is actual mixing and editing going on here. It's a sight to behold.

The new version of the trailer has already been viewed more than 72,000 times and it's safe to say that people are happy.

One person wrote: "The way the background music fades right when the dialogue begins, is just right."

Another said: "It’s you making my Barbie movie dreams come true this is the cherry on top for me."

A third added: "100 per cent better, can't wait for the fan edit of the whole movie with this soundtrack."

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21st.

