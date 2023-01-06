Brendan Fraser may have just revived 'The Mummy' franchise

Brendan Fraser may have revived The Mummy. The actor has revealed his feelings about returning to his iconic role in the action comedy franchise The Mummy - and fans certainly won't be disappointed with what he had to say.

The 54-year-old's stardom rose while playing Rick O'Connell in the three films: The Mummy (1999), The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

After a period of absence from the big screen, Fraser returned with a widely praised performance in the psychological drama The Whale(2022) which is receiving Oscar buzz.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Amid his comeback, Fraser revealed in a sit-down interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond that he would be open to possibly starring in another Mummy movie again, 15 years after he last starred in the franchise.

"Gosh, I don’t know any juicy details about it," Fraser said.

"But it’s kind of been an open-ended question for some time now,” he explained. “I’m not opposed to it — hey, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life, so sign me up!"

The actor then gave some insight into what he would like to do in the future.

"I don’t really have any specific designs on what I want to do next, but I do know that at the ripe old age of 54, it should be something I care about," he added.

"I’m starting to feel that there really is a sense of permanency in what we do. It really can reach people in a way that can change how they see the world."

There currently aren't any plans to create a fourth movie in The Mummy franchise (as of yet), though there was a reboot of the franchise without Fraser in 2017 starring Tom Cruise but the film was panned by critics and at the box office where it failed to break even.

But who knows - perhaps Fraser's openness to revive his role might cause interest...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.