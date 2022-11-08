The trailer for 'The Whale' is finally here following film festival standing ovations

Brendan Fraser's new film, The Whale, which received multiple standing ovations during its showing at film festivals last month, has finally got a trailer ahead of its UK release.

The story follows Fraser as a recluse 600-pound teacher, seeking guidance and friendship through his health struggles.

“Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?" he asks in the clip. We also see appearances from Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, and Samantha Morton.

The film is released in the UK on 3 February 2023.



