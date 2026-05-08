Secret UFO records finally go public as Pentagon opens decades of files

The Pentagon is finally making secret UFO files public, releasing documents and materials that had been hidden away for decades. The records focus on what officials now call unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs – the modern name for unexplained sightings in the sky.

The release follows comments from Donald Trump about upcoming "very interesting documents" from the Department of Defense.

A newly launched website now hosts the first wave of declassified materials, totalling 162 files that include NASA transcripts and FBI records.

A Pentagon Public Affairs press release said: "The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly," adding that "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required."

One FBI interview from September 2023 describes a drone operator spotting a "linear object" in the sky, with a light intense enough to "see bands within the light".

The report notes that "The object was visible for five to ten seconds and then the light went out and the object vanished."

Another document revisits a 1972 Apollo 17 NASA image showing three points arranged in a triangle. According to the Pentagon’s caption, "there is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly," though it may represent a "physical object."

Rep. Tim Burchett praised Trump for "keeping his word" on transparency and disclosure, while also cautioning that "I would like to remind people that transparency won’t all happen at once, it will take some time," according to his statement.

Despite the release, experts have urged caution over the files, suggesting that many sightings are likely to have come from misread data or advanced military technology that isn’t widely understood. They also warn that videos and images are often misunderstood or exaggerated when people don’t have the technical context.

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