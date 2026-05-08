Camilla greets ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles at equestrian event

The Queen greeted her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, while attending an equestrian event.

Camilla met members of the Ebony Horse Club, of which she is president, at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Friday.

Speaking with broadcaster Clare Balding at the event, Camilla said she “was so moved” when she first discovered the club “quite a few years ago”.

Camilla awarding rosettes to the Ebony Horse Club (David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

During her visit, she met volunteers from the club’s riding school in Brixton, south London, which provides riding lessons, workshops and youth support for disadvantaged young people, and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Queen spoke with a group of young people from the club, including a teenager who demonstrated a horse simulator.

She was offered the controls herself before entering the event arena to watch four young riders perform a musical ride to London Calling by The Clash.

Camilla presented the quartet and their ponies with rosettes.

The Queen also spoke with six-time winner of the Badminton event Lucinda Green, and greeted Mr Parker Bowles during a reception.

The couple married in 1973 and had two children, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.