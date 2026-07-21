Christopher Nolan hints at what film genre he could tackle next after The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has just released his epic fantasy film The Odyssey, but the Hollywood film director has already hinted at the next genre he could work on.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the horror genre was brought up as The Odyssey, while an action film, has elements of the horror sub-genre weaved into scenes.

"I was going to say. They don’t need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket," Nolan said in response with a laugh.

Nolan was then asked further on whether horror is something he wants to explore more in his work.

Photo by Aalok Soni/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

"It very much whets my appetite for more," the film directed replied. "But I’ve always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view. In other words, you have to have an amazing idea."

He then went on to praise the success of recent horror film Obsession which became a box office smash, making $430 million worldwide and becoming the highest grossing film ever made with a budget under $1 million.

"When you go see a film like Obsession, that’s an amazing idea. That movie works like a motherf***er. It’s not about the technical side. It’s not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It’s about story. So I’m always looking," Nolan added.

Obsession directed by Currie Barker tells the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious 'One Wish Willow' to win his crush's heart, childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarette) - and that's exactly what he gets...

Focus Features

But he "soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price," the plot synopsis reads.

The film was widely praised in reviews currently has a critics score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following the film's success, Barker revealed he was initially offered and turned down $2 million to rewrite the script to change Bear's character arc so that he wasn't the film's villain.

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