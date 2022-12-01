So there’s this new movie called Cocaine BearCocaine Bear, and it looks as bonkers as the name suggests.

It focuses on a bear who goes on a murderous rampage after eating a huge stash of drugs, and the trailer looks like it has all the makings of a future cult classic.

But for a lot of people on social media, the bear itself isn’t even the main talking point of the trailer.

Instead, they’ve been focusing on one of the actors in the production, who will be familiar to many TikTok users as “IKEA guy”.

The man in question, Scott Seiss has gone viral with his videos over the past year, and he makes a surprise appearance in the opening scenes of the new trailer.

Seiss doesn't like what he sees in the new trailer Universal Pictures

His character is one of the first to fall victim of the bear after coming face to face with it in a truck stop, with the restroom door slamming down on him after the animal attacks.

The comedian and actor posted a tweet earlier saying: “I told y’all I was in #CocaineBear.”

The comedian is known for his hilarious videos told from the point of view of an angry IKEA worker.

He stars alongside the late Ray Liotta, who gives one of the final performances before his death in May this year.

It also stars The Americans actor Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

