Entire Coyote vs ACME plot leaked online

The entire plot of the Coyote vs ACME movie has allegedly been leaked online months after the film was shelved.

The Warner Bros. film company is behind some of the most well-known movies including, Batman, The Matrix, the Harry Potter series and Barbie.

Last year, the company came under fire for cancelling Batgirl before doing the same with the completed $70 million Coyote vs Acme film, which were both described by the company as tax write-offs.

The movie was centred around the Looney Tunes cartoon character Wile E. Coyote and had been due to star the wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and actor Will Forte. Fans have been campaigning for Warner Bros. to change their mind and release the film.

Although fans may never get to see the actual movie, it appears they are now able to read the film’s entire plot after it was leaked online. A beat-by-beat description of the film, including the setting, plot and characters depicted, has been shared.

News of the leak spread across social media, sparking questions over the “looney” decision to cancel it, particularly as people seemed to enjoy what they read.

“Don't wanna comment too much on the Coyote Vs. Acme leaks until we get a definitive statement on the movie’s fate, but I'm impressed by what I saw. Very Back in Action-y. Seems to show a good understanding of Looney Tunes’ humor, specifically their satirical edge…,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another said: “Read the whole plot leak of Coyote vs Acme. It’s no Roger Rabbit (cause no movie is Roger Rabbit, and that’s okay) but it sounds better than every other movie trying to be Roger Rabbit, and it really deserved to be seen.”

Another of the film's actors, Steven Ray Byrd, discussed the accuracy of the leak with MovieWeb, explaining: “So, personally, I will not share leaks. I won't post it on my things, but I can read it; I was really curious.

“I basically looked for the scenes that I took part in, and I wanted to see if they were accurate. Let's be honest, sometimes people post things for clicks. Is it a real leak? The scenes that I were in, I'd say they were accurate from what I saw.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings