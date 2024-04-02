DJ's emotional cancer update as fans flock to support him

A popular underground house music DJ and producer has posted an update on social media of his cancer remission.



Michael Bibi, 33, from London, was diagnosed with cancer midway through 2023 and announced in December the same year he was in remission after having successful intensive treatment.

Recently, his three-month scan came back all clear.

But Michael has now posted a series of Tweets to say while he is struggling and has recently been in hospital, he can't wait to get back DJing again and doing what he loves.









His first official show back will be on April 13 as he's set to headline a brand new stage at Coachella with events at Finsbury Park in London and in Sevilla, Spain following in July.

And fans in reply to his Tweets have flocked to support him ahead of his return.













In May 2023, Michael shared a post on Instagram saying he was having treatment for tinnitus when doctors noticed a "neurological problem" and weren't quite sure what it was.



In early June 2023, he posted an update to say he had been "diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma, a very rare cancer that affects the brain and spine", that it was "moving fast" and he had to "stay in hospital starting treatment immediately".

But Michael fought through it incredibly bravely and the support for him online was resounding as he continued to post uplifting updates on his progress - he even turned out for a surprise set while still having treatment, closing a party at DC10 in Ibiza in September 2023.

Just before that, teasing the performance, he posted a Tweet that went viral which simply said "one life, live it".

After six months of intensive treatment, at the start of December 2023, Michael announced he was cancer free and "officially in remission" as he rang the ceremonial bell on a ward at The Royal Marsden's Oak Cancer Centre to celebrate.

