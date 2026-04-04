Elden Ring movie first look 'revealed'

It seems the first look at Alex Garland's Elden Ring movie adaptation has been leaked in a TikTok video.

Bandai Namco, which publishes Elden Ring games that are developed by studio FromSoftware, confirmed A24 will produce it and it will be directed by Alex Garland.

It's also a live action film and not animated, something which concerned fans when it was announced in May 2025.

And almost a year on from that announcement, it seems a first look at Elden Ring's set has been spotted online.

The video has 1.1m views, 198k likes, 20.1k saves and more than 1.5k comments less than 24 hours after it was posted.

A video from @throxtv on TikTok appears to show a fenced off section of a TV set which the user claims is from the upcoming Elden Ring movie. It does appear to show the Statue of Marika.

@throxtv Elden Ring movie set spotted #eldenring #fromsoftware #eldenringmovie #darksouls #soulsborne

In the comments, one said: "Bro lives in Limgrave."



"Is that the First Church of Marika?" a second questioned.

A third commented: "Could it not have just been animated bruh, why everything gotta be live action."

A fourth added: "Such a waste to make a movie instead of a series, far too much content in the game to cram into a movie so there's not gonna be much in it."

"I will def watch this in the cinema but I just know it will be one of the worst live action game movies ever because Elden Ring just won't fit," agreed a fifth.

To be clear, it's not officially known if this TikTok video shows a set from the Elden Ring movie adaptation.

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