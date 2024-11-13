A Saturday Night Live comedian claims Elon Musk made her “burst into tears” when the billionaire co-hosted the show.

While Musk wasn’t happy with recent SNL impressions the show did of him , suggesting that the long-running sketch show is “slowly dying”, it didn’t stop him from co-hosting it in May 2021 .

According to some of the stars of SNL, Musk wasn’t a very nice addition to the show, as comedian Chloe Fineman claimed in a now-deleted TikTok that he made her cry.

In the since-deleted clip, Variety reports Fineman specifically named Musk and alleged he made her cry.

“Ok, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt about SNL and his impression, but I’m, like, you’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?” Fineman began the video.

“And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.”

She continued: “You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you have any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’

“I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, jk.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.’”

Fineman revealed the sketch did make it onto the show and that Musk was “funny” in it, but she called for him to have “a little manners”.

The revelation comes after Fineman’s SNL co-star Bowen Yang revealed back in August that an unnamed male co-host once made “multiple cast members cry” during a table read.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings