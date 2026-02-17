YouTuber and video game enthusiast selected as UK's Eurovision entry

The BBC has confirmed that experimental musician and YouTuber Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, will represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna this May. The artist, celebrated for his unique electronic creations and online presence, will bring his distinctive style to the international stage.

Battle, a self-proclaimed Eurovision enthusiast, launched his YouTube channel in 2016, where he has since garnered over 85 million views and a combined 1.4 million subscribers and followers across his various social platforms.

Expressing his excitement, Battle stated: "I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey. I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously."

He added, "I’ve been working a long time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process. I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created. I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised!"

The specific song he will perform at the competition in Austria remains under wraps.

Based in Kent, Battle’s musical journey began in 2014 as the frontman of indie rock band Zibra, which notably performed at Glastonbury in 2015 through BBC Introducing. Under his Look Mum No Computer moniker, he has released numerous singles, albums, and EPs, and recently completed a nationwide tour across Germany, a country renowned for its underground electronic music scene. He has also cultivated a significant online following for his innovative approach to instrument building, crafting unusual and eccentric electronic devices. These include organs fashioned from toys like Furbies and Game Boys, synthesiser bicycles, flame-throwing keyboards, and even a Star Wars droid orchestra.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, conveyed the broadcaster’s enthusiasm: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Look Mum No Computer representing the UK at Eurovision in Vienna in 2026. His bold vision, unique sound and electric performance style make him a truly unforgettable artist. Look Mum No Computer embodies everything the UK wants to celebrate on the Eurovision stage – creativity, ambition, and a distinctly British wit. I am sure he will make us all proud on the international stage in May."