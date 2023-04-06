Harry Potter characters reimagined as Balenciaga models in bizarre AI video

You’re a model, Harry…

Harry Potter fans are seeing their beloved characters like never before after they were reimagined as Balenciaga models in a bizarre, but brilliant new video.

The clip, which was generated using artificial intelligence, shows Hogwarts transformed into a catwalk.

The video titled “Harry Potter by Balenciaga” is made using deepfake technology and was posted by Instagram user @demonflyingfox.

Harry, Ron and Hermione are all looking like supermodels in the clip, which also gives the likes of Voldermort, Hagrid, Dumbledore and Snape a high-fashion makeover.

It’s another inventive use of AI, reimagining the characters in a whole new light – and to be honest we need an entire spin-off, mixing the Harry Potter universe with The Devil Wears Prada.





It’s certainly one of the most inventive ways of using AI that we’ve seen yet - and believe us when we say, there have been some shocking examples too.

One of the worst recently came from Eric Trump, who has posted an AI-generated image on social media, claiming to portray his father walking in New York surrounded by thousands of people following Trump’s arrest on Tuesday (April 4).

Hogwarts @demonflyingfox/Instagram

Only, people quickly realised it was completely fake, thanks to the contorted faces in the crowd and flaws in the hands of figures in the street.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans were treated to a new game earlier this year, with new video game Hogwarts Legacy arriving back in February.

There was plenty of fallout over the game though, and a server or “instance” on the decentralised social media platform Mastodon housing thousands of users was shut down after its host complained about spoilers for the Harry Potter game.

