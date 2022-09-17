In case you were wondering what Tiger King star Joe Exotic was up to since being jailed in January 2020 for several offences including murder-for-hire, he’s got his eyes set on running for president of the United States in 2024.

And now, he wants controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to be his running mate.

If you missed it, Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – claimed back in July that he had completed his federal papers to run for the top job “from prison if I have to, just like the constitution says I can”.

“I will be running as a libertarian, all I am waiting for is for my appeal and my motion for a new trial to move along and for my attorneys to agree when to mail my papers in.

“The websites are ready, my team is in place and the truth will come out. I will be my voice of freedom and millions of others.

“President Biden could sign my pardon and we could all stop the Republican takeover together,” he wrote.

Two months later, and Exotic’s latest social media post features a picture of Tate with the caption reading: “Hey Andrew would you be interested in running on a ticket with me for 2024?”

He also added the hashtag ‘#MakeAmericaExoticAgain’, to make it very clear that he is taking the whole presidential run thing very, very seriously.

One slight problem, however, is that Tate – a former Big Brother contestant – has been banned from social media following a widespread public outcry over his comments about women.

Tate appeared on the reality TV series in 2016, but was evicted after a video surfaced online appearing to show him beating a woman with a belt – something which Tate claimed the woman had consented to and that they were “having a laugh”.

A year later, it was reported Tate had published a series of “vile” tweets – back when he actually had an account – stating “a man looking at you or whistling at you or asking your name isn’t harassment”.

He continued: “If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare [sic] some responsibility. I’m not saying it’s OK you got raped.

“No woman should be abused regardless. However with sexual assault they want to put zero blame on the victim whatsoever.

“Take some personal responsibility. This zero blame game is damaging to the female cause as a whole. Protect yourselves.”

At this point, we’d like to remind readers that the sole person responsible for a rape is a rapist.

Not content with tending to wild animals, it seems Exotic now wants to tend to wild ideas, too…

