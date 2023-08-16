James Gunn responds to claim that Johnny Sins has been cast in Superman movie

James Gunn, the new head of DC Films and the director of the upcoming Superman: Legacy, has responded to a viral prank that porn star Johnny Sins had been cast as Lex Luthor in the movie.

The film, which is set for a 2025 release will focus on a younger version of the Man of Steel but will not be an origin. The only names who have been cast so far are David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, as Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively.

However, a viral tweet joked that Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor will be appearing in the movie and will be played by the famous male pornstar Johnny Sins due to the fact that both Sins and Luthor are bald.

In a post that has since been shared more than 3000 times, Le Cinephiles wrote: BREAKING: Johnny Sins has been officially cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY.’

Readers; Johnny Sins will not be playing Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy although we would love to hear Warner Bros justify the casting decision.

Although it shouldn't need clarifying because casting a pornstar in a major blockbuster probably wouldn't sit well with audiences, amazingly Gunn was asked if Sins will be in the movie.

While promoting the upcoming Blue Beetle movie, Gunn was asked by several Twitter users if Sins was playing Luthor.

One person asked the director: "You didn’t cast a porn star as Lex right? It’s so ridiculous…. It could be true."

He quickly shut this down by asking why they would possibly believe that.

Gunn also responded to an apparent report that seemed to believe that the casting of Sins was real.

Although casting Sins would be an interesting choice, it's good to see Gunn at least having a bit of fun with the joke.

