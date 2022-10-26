The world’s most successful male porn star, Johnny Sins, has revealed what men are doing wrong in the bedroom.

The adult performer, who has been in the industry for 15 years, said that men need to be less selfish when it comes to sex.

Sins, 43, spoke to Daily Mail Australia and said it was important for men to be ‘pleasers’ with their partners.

“I think guys are very selfish in the bedroom. A lot of guys these days are just trying to get themselves off and pleasure themselves rather than their partners,” he said.

“And that's the exact opposite of what you should be doing.”

Speaking about his own approach, Sins said: “I've always wanted to please the girl I was with and make her orgasm 10, 20 times before I even think about it.

“Because by the time I orgasm it's over for the most part, and for me it's the sex that I really enjoy so I like to prolong that as long as possible.”

He added: “My advice is to pay more attention to your partner and get them off as many times as you can.”

Sins then spoke about the thing he’s asked about the most by guys – how they can make their penis bigger.

“That's the number one question and unfortunately, besides some risky surgeries there's just no other way,” he said.

Sins is one of the biggest names in the porn, and the interview comes after former star Lana Rhoades spoke about her experiences in the industry.

Rhoades claimed that performers are treated like "circus acts" and also described porn as “fake” in a recent interview.

