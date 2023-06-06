Kim Kardashian’s used to making headlines with her wardrobe choices, but she usually opts for more elaborate attire than a pretty basic t-shirt.

And yet, social media is currently awash with chatter about a classic black tee she wore for a new TikTok with daughter North West.

Not because of its uncharacteristically simple style, but because it is emblazoned with a cheeky dig at her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

The top, captioned with the words “Kendall Starting Five” shows the supermodel surrounded by five of her NBA star exes: Devin Booker, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Blake Griffin.

It’s not the first time fans have clocked the sartorial joke, after Kim was filmed wearing the same shirt in the trailer for the latest season of ‘The Kardashians'.

And whilst plenty of people have gone wild for the t-shirt, others have accused the older sibling of unnecessary cattiness:

And scores of commentators pointed out how Kendall could get her own back, if she wanted to play her big sis at her own game.

They suggested she wear her own top featuring a photo of Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray J – a nod to the notorious sex tape that the then-couple created back in 2007.

But, if you ask us, that would be a pretty disproportionately brutal response to what’s clearly a light-hearted quip at Kendall’s comparatively drama-free love life.

The 27-year-old is currently linked to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny but the two have yet to publicly confirm that they’re an item.

Meanwhile, Kim is apparently dating a “mystery man” who she refers to using a code name.

In a teaser for their eponymous reality Hulu show, Kim made reference to a love interest named only as “Fred”.

At the end of March, a source told US Weekly: “Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in.”

Meanwhile, anyone who’d like to copy her style is in luck: the Kendall Starting Five t-shirt is widely available on Etsy.

