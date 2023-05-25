Kim Kardashian has said that Kanye West's erratic behaviour will 'damage her kids' more than her sex tape will.

The exhausted reality star made the confession during the premiere episode of The Kardashians season three.

"Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media", she says.

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that."

