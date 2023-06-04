Liam Gallagher speaks out after being accused of ‘tormenting’ young Man Utd fan

Liam Gallagher has responded after being accused of “tormenting” a young Manchester United fan during Saturday’s FA Cup Final.

Gallagher’s beloved Manchester City beat United 2-1 on the day, and he seemed to be enjoying himself as the BBC cameras focused on his reactions for both City goals.

After the second goal was scored, he could be seen interacting with a young fan in a United shirt.

Gallagher celebrated the goal and then shook the shoulders of a fan in what seemed like a teasing manner.

Now, the singer has stated that he wasn’t “antagonising” the child as some apparently claimed on social media.

Instead, he clarified what most people already thought – that it was all a bit of good natured fun.

He wrote on Twitter: "The young lad I was apparently antagonising was my mates kid who I was consoling.

"He’s a Utd fan I love and adore him we’re not all c****s CTID LG x."

It comes after Liam’s brother Noel revealed what it would take to put things behind him and “consider” getting Oasis back together.

Noel and brother Liam went their separate ways in 2009 and haven’t played together since then.

However, it now looks like Noel could be more open to the idea than he has been for years.

