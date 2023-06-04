Noel Gallagher reveals offer that would make him consider getting Oasis back together

It’s one of the most famous family feuds in music history, but Noel Gallagher has revealed what it would take for him to put things with his brother behind him and “consider” getting Oasis back together.

Noel and Liam Gallagher went their separate ways in 2009 and haven’t played together since then.

Despite Liam voicing his enthusiasm for a reunion at various times in the past, Noel has always been the one most resistant to getting the Britpop band together again.

However, it now looks like he could be more open to the idea than he has been for years.

Noel gave a new interview where he said that he would “properly consider” rejoining Oasis if he was given £8 million.

Could we see Oasis reunite soon? Kate Green/Getty Images

He was asked about the idea on Johnny Vaughan’s Radio X show, where the host said: “A while ago you gave me that chance.

“You said, ‘If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I’d put them back together’. If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?”

Noel replied: “I would consider it… I would properly consider it, yeah.”

The musician was then asked whether being questioned about a possible reunion over the years had become tiresome.

Oasis last performed together in 2009 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

He said: “It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it’s just, it’s just whatever… I’m fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that is ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.

“I was up at the Etihad for the Real Madrid game and two young guys, only the same ages as my kid, like 13, 14, kinda leapt out of this box and were like ‘Oh my God’.

“[They were] freaking out and then their dad came out and said, ‘they’re massive fans’ and I was thinking God, they were one when I went solo! It just makes me think we did something really brilliant and timeless and yeah, it makes me feel good.”

