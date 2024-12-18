Marv from Home Alone is a TikTok star - and people can't believe what he's up to now

The countdown to Christmas is on, and many will agree that a movie staple of the festive season is Home Alone.

Youngster Kevin McCallister (Macauley Culkin), is accidentally left at home (alone, hence the movie title) by his family who have gone on holiday for Christmas.

During this time, two robbers, Marv Murchins (Daniel Stern) and Harry Lime (Joe Pesci) otherwise known as the Wet Bandits, attempt to rob the family home and so Kevin has to defend his home and fight the criminals by rigging the place with a series of handmade booby traps.

It's a 90s classic that never gets old - but what is actor Daniel Stern who played Marv Murchins up to now?

The 67-year-old has swapped acting for the country life as he now lives on a farm and is a cattle rancher and sculptor. On his website, he explained the decision behind his career change.

"When I was a kid, I was a terrible student but I excelled in all things artistic - theater, choir, band, woodshed, metal shop, ceramics, and sculpture," he wrote.

"I dropped out of high school when I was seventeen and moved to New York to become an actor. I got married and was a father by the time I was 23, and obviously had to just focus on my show business career."

"I did a lot of great movies but there came a point where I missed being away from my family. I decided to stop traveling so much, stay home and focus on my family and my other artistic passions.

"The result of that decision is that I have a wonderful family life and this body of work."

For those keen to see what Stern gets up to in his day-to-day life, he regularly posts on TikTok where he has over 88,000 followers on the platform.

People who are just discovering Stern's social media accounts have left lots of positive words in the comments and noted how his role in Home Alone was part of their childhood.

One person wrote: "Mr.Stern.. let me just say you have given me such good holiday memories".

"The joy you brought to me as a kid growing up watching your movies and now my kiddos get to feel the same joy. Thank you Mr. Stern," another person said.

Someone else added: "You're my favorite character in the Home Alone movies, you're the reason I laughed so hard, appreciate you."

"You were such a huge part of my childhood. It feels like such a privilege having you share your artwork with us outside of acting. thank you for providing so many laughs and memories," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, a Home Alone star reveals he left Trump with a huge bar bill after the Home Alone shoot.

