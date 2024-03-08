The top 20 best-loved movie mums named in new poll

With Mother's Day in the UK and the Oscars taking place this Sunday, Brits have chosen their favourite movie mum - but who is it?

In the poll commissioned by ITV, to celebrate its coverage of the Oscars this Mother's Day, 66 per cent of Brits say that their mum is their hero because she is loving and kind (78 per cent), the heart of the family (61 per cent), loyal (60 per cent) and a role model (50 per cent).

While four in ten (41 per cent) are speaking to their mum more now than three years ago and it’s no surprise that we call our mums regularly as 84 per cent think that their mother gives the best advice, asking her for words of wisdom an average of 11 times a month.

As a thank you for the advice, 70 per cent would take their mum as their plus one if they got the chance to go to a glitzy awards ceremony (like The Oscars®).

Taking the crown as the nation's favourite movie mum is Donna Sheridan (24 per cent), the matriarch of Mamma Mia! played by the iconic Meryl Streep, in the 2008 film inspired by ABBA’s 1975 hit, Mamma Mia!, Donna Sheridan is the owner and manager of the Bella Donna hotel on the Greek island of Kalokairi and the mother of Sophie Sheridan.

Viewers love Donna (Meryl Streep) and Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) mother-daughter relationship Universal Pictures

And she has memorable moments in the film, from her shining moment singing Dancing Queen, to a touching mother-daughter scene with 'Slipping Through My Fingers,' and not forgetting her belting the power ballad 'The Winner Takes It All.'

Morticia Addams came in second place played by Anjelica Huston in the 1993 classic, Addams Family Values (23 per cent), followed by Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator 2 (22 per cent) in third.

Also making the list were Miss Honey played by Embeth Davidtz from Matilda (22 per cent), Julie Andrews' iconic Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (20 per cent), Queen Ramonda played by Angela Bassett from 2018’s smash hit, Black Panther (nine percent), the strong and fierce, Sofia from The Color Purple who was played by Oprah Winfrey (nine percent) and NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson played by Taraji P. Henson in Hidden Figures (eight percent).

Sally Field is the only actor to appear twice in the list for her portrayals of Mrs Gump in Forrest Gump (18 per cent) and Miranda Hillard (16 per cent) in the iconic 1993 film Mrs Doubtfire.

A further 90 percent admit that their mum is the most important person in their lives, with four in ten (40 percent) speaking to them every day. A quarter (24 percent) chat to their mother twice a week, while 18 percent talk once a week. Women are most likely to speak to their mum every day (47 percent), along with Brits aged between 18 and 29 years old (51 percent).

41 is the age that we turn into our parents, according to the 2,000 Brits surveyed.

Here is the full list of Britain's favourite movie mums:

Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep), Mamma Mia! (2008) – 24% Morticia Addams (Anjelica Huston), Addams Family Values (1993) – 23% Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton), Terminator 2 (1991) – 22% Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz), Matilda (1996) – 22% Maria Von Trapp (Julie Andrews), The Sound of Music (1965) – 20% Mrs Gump (Sally Field), Forrest Gump (1994) – 18% Miranda Hillard (Sally Field), Mrs Doubtfire (1993) – 16% Lorraine McFly (Lea Thomson), Back To The Future (1985) – 12% Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft), The Graduate (1967) – 11% Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), A Quiet Place (2018) – 10% Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Aliens (1986) – 10% Jeanine Stifler (Jennifer Coolidge), American Pie (1999) – 9% Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock), The Blind Side (2009) – 9% Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Black Panther (2018) – 9% Sofia (Oprah Winfrey), The Color Purple (1985) – 9% Mrs. George (Amy Poehler), Mean Girls (2004) – 8% Nina Banks (Diane Keaton), Father of the Bride (1991) – 8% Katherine Johnson (Taraji P Henson), Hidden Figures (2016) – 8% Mary Taylor (Dee Wallace), E.T. (1982) – 7% Ellen Brody (Lorrain Grey), Jaws (1975) – 6%

