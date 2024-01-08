Murder On The Dancefloor is back in the UK top 10 due to Saltburn success

The year may be 2024, but Sophie Ellis-Bextor's timeless tune Murder on the Dancefloor is back in the UK top 10 singles chart for the first time in more than 20 years.

A new audience has discovered the song, all thanks to the track being included in the thriller comedy Saltburn(2023) directed by Emerald Fennell and plays in the final scene of the film where protagonist Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, dances naked around the mansion belonging to his university pals.

The song was originally released back in 2001, where it peaked at No. 2 in December of the same year and just missed out on the number one due to Daniel Bedingfield’s Gotta Get Thru This.

Two decades on, and the track has charted at No. 8 in the first official UK chart of 2024 with 2.2 million streams - a year before Saltburn’s release on Amazon Prime Video, weekly streams of the song stood at 293,000, according to the Official Charts Company.

Since the song's inclusion inSaltburn, TikTok has also contributed to the Murder on the Dancefloorrenaissance as it's currently trending on the platform, with people using it to show off their wealth, or dance moves (or both) while the hashtag has over 138.9m views.

“One thing I’ve always loved about my work is its ability to surprise me," Ellis-Bextor told Official Charts Company.

“Murder On The Dancefloor is a song I’ve been singing for 20 years, and I’m on really good terms with it. I love singing it, I love performing it and what’s happening at the moment is kind of magical, actually.”

"I’m so proud of Murder On The Dancefloor, but I also share it with everybody who has love for it. I’m just having so much fun. Thank you!”

As well as climbing up to the UK top ten, the song is also making waves across the pond since it is currently number one on the US Spotify Viral 100 chart.

The Saltburn effect clearly has had a global impact too, since the song has also entered the Spotify Global Top 50 for the first time, and is sitting at No. 36 at the moment.

