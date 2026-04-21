Move over sharks and crocs, there's a new horror coming out - and this time it's about hippos.

Yep, you read correctly, and judging by the tagline, this particular hippo "isn't playing any games."

Given that hippos are the second-largest land animal after the elephant, and one of the deadliest, this should make for an interesting watch.

Especially since Bloody Disgusting have described the film as an "unofficial Hungry Hungry Hippos horror movie," referring to the classic tabletop game.

Here is everything we know about the film so far.

What is the film about?

Sky TV

Tourists visiting the Louisiana Bayou get more than they bargained for, with a raging hippo on the loose.

"Set in the mysterious and dangerous landscape of the south-eastern American swamplands, a group of tourists embark on a boat tour. Unaware of the dangers of the bayou, they venture off the beaten path, lured by the promise of an exclusive adventure.

"Little do they know that their journey will turn into a fight for survival against a ravenous hippopotamus hiding in the depths. Hungry is a pulse-pounding survival thriller depicting the impossible struggle against one of nature’s most powerful beings," according to the plot synopsis from Sky.

Who is in the cast?

Sky TV

The film stars Madison Davenport (It’s What’s Inside), Tracey Bonner (Cobra Kai), Joaquim de Almeida (Desperado), Michel Curiel (Reasonable Doubt), Jim Meskimen (Apollo 13, Margo’s Got Money Troubles), Samantha Coughlan (The Gorge), Olivia Bernstone (Fighting With My Family) and River Codack (Heretic).

Behind the camera, the film is written and directed by James Nunn (One Shot trilogy), with practical creature FX by Dan Martin’s 13 Finger FX (The Banshees of Inisherin). Produced by Ben Jacques (One Shot trilogy).

Social media reacts to 'Hungry'

Since the film poster and trailer dropped, people have been reacting to the hippo horror on social media - and they have a lot of thoughts...

One person said, "They had me at 'this hippo isn’t playing games.'"





"I’ve long said we need hippos in horror," a second person wrote.









A third person applauded the film poster's tagline.





"Lmao know what, sure," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "Instantly added this to my watchlist."





When does the film come out?

Hungry is set to premiere as a Sky Original on Sky Cinema in September.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Everything we know about K-Pop Superstar: The Movie, and Everything we know about 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'.

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