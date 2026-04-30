Trailer released for ‘One Night Only’ dubbed rom-com version of ‘The Purge’

2026 appears to be the year we're reviving the rom-com genre, as we've got another one to look forward to - One Night Only.

The film is about Allie and Owen, two love-starved strangers who meet in an "ever-so-slightly fictionalized New York City on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex."

Yep, that's right - the premise has even been described as a "rom-com version of The Purge."

Consider us intrigued.

(L-R) Callum Turner as Owen, and Monica Barbaro as Aliie. YouTube/Universal Pictures

The full plot synopsis reads, "Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart. As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think."

Who is in the cast?

(L-R) Monica Barbaro as Aliie, and Callum Turner as Owen. YouTube/Universal Pictures

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown, Top Gun: Maverick) and BAFTA nominee Callum Turner (Masters of the Air, Fantastic Beasts franchise) star as protagonists Allie and Owen.

The cast also includes Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), indie pop sensation King Princess (Nine Perfect Strangers), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Ziwe (Baited with Ziwe), as well as acting icons Molly Ringwald and Levar Burton.



One Night Only is co-written, directed, and produced by Will Gluck (his previous work includes Easy A (2010), Friends with Benefits (2011), the Peter Rabbit films (2018–2021), and Anyone but You (2023)), and is based on a script by Travis Braun.

Following the trailer release for One Night Only, viewers have a lot of thoughts about it, with some confused by the premise of the rom-com, while others declared that "they're seated" for the film.

One person said, "Walking into the Universal offices, writing 'SEX PURGE' on the whiteboard and getting handed a 14 million dollar check."





"How do you police that," a second person asked.





A third person added, "I don’t understand this film, if you know there’s only one night you can have sex, why would you be searching for the person to do it with on that night? You had 364 days to line up your options but on that single night is when you start considering your choices?"





"I have to imagine this is the fault of the trailer but what on earth does 'the one night of the year single people are legally allowed to have sex' mean??????? I feel insane," a fourth person commented.

"Idc what anyone says, I'm seated."









"ROMCOMS ARE SO BACK THIS LOOKS SO SEXY."





"This trailer feels spiritually soooo 2013-14."





"The dialogue in the trailer is actually sending me, this looks like the funnest movie of the year so far."





When is the release date?

(L-R) Monica Barbaro as Aliie, and Callum Turner as Owen.

One Night Only is out in theatres from August 7.



Elsewhere from Indy100, What are critics saying about The Devil Wears Prada 2? and Michael Jackson biopic breaks box office record on opening weekend.

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