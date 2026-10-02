Why are fans rewatching 'Twilight' films in the wrong order?

To this day, The Twilight Saga remains a beloved film franchise - but now fans are changing up their viewing experience for a fresh perspective on the story.

Traditionally, fans have been watching all of the five films based on the love story between human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in the order they were made and the original book series by Stephanie Meyer were written.

So, Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012).

(In the book series Breaking Dawn is one book and isn't split in two like the films).

Lionsgate/YouTube

So what is the "new way" to watch the films?

Well, according to a viral TikTok by @paigeirl, the alternative way is to begin by watching The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), followed by The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011), Twilight (2008), then The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) and ending with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012).

"New Moon ends with the proposal [between Edward and Bella] and then in Breaking Dawn - Part 1 there's the wedding [and pregnancy] and at the end she [Bella] turns into a vampire," she explained.

After this you then "flashback" to Bella's human life and watch Twilight where there is the whole Victoria storyline and it then makes sense to finish this narrative arc by watching Eclipse.

Flash forward to "present day" for Breaking Dawn - Part 2 where we see Bella in "real time" adapt to her new life as a vampire, and see the Cullens along with the werewolves, and other vampires allies come together to protect Bella and Edward's half-vampire, half-human daughter Renesmee from the Voltari.

Lionsgate

"It is so important you have a different perspective when you're watching it," the TikToker noted, so rather than watching the series as a girl who moves to a new town and falls in love with a vampire, the new viewing experience is "set to explore her life through memories instead of it currently happening."

She added how she is "loving this" watch order as it is providing her with a "brand-new" perspective.

Since posting, Paige's TikTok has received 1.6 million views, and 178,000 likes, with people in the comments sharing their thoughts.

One person said, "No because after Breaking Dawn 1 ends and Twilight hits with the 'I've never given much thought to how I would die, but dying in the place of someone I love seems like a good way to go' hits so much harder when you think about that person being Renesmee.

"It’s like when you watch Star Wars in Machete order where you watch episode 45123 then six so you still get the original reveal of Vader being Luke’s dad but then you get the backstory of how Anakin became Vader and then that makes his redemption or episode six so amazing this is like that but for twilight and now I’m excited," a second person noted.

A third person added, "So we're doing it in Interview with a Vampire style."

"Especially as Twilight is the 'flashback' in the new order is makes sense with the other movies because at the end of BD2, Bella shows Edward her gift of showing flashback/memories, so does that mean, since Bella is a vampire now she is actually showing us all the memories through the films?" a fourth person commented.

We're definitely going to try this viewing experience out for ourselves...

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