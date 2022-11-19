Matt Hancock’s time on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues to prove controversial, and one sweary radio guest didn’t hold back when discussing the subject.

A disgruntled caller got in touch with Sara Cox’s Radio 2 programme during the All Request Friday section of the show.

The clip sees Cox say: “Everyone is going to love you for choosing a bit of Queen. What track are we playing and why, please?”

The caller replied: “We’re playing 'Don’t Stop Me Now' by Queen because Matt Hancock is a c***.”

While others would have been thrown by the profanity, Cox handled the situation incredibly calmly by saying: “OK so we’ve got to cut him off there. This is live radio, this kind of thing happens.

“I can only apologise if you’ve got children listening in the car. I’m going to play the tune - huge apologies, it is live. Here’s the song.”

It comes after tensions continued to bubble over in the jungle as Boy George clashed with Hancock on Friday night’s show.

The singer called the former Health Secretary “slimy” and told Hancock he had been “hating” on him while in camp.

He told the Bush Telegraph: "He's probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, 'you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel'."

One point in the show saw him air his frustrations with fellow campmate Seann Walsh, with the 61-year-old saying: "(I) can't stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I've failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery.”

Hancock then walked into their conversation and George said: "I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don't say what you mean and you're not particularly direct.”

After saying he was "struggling" with Hancock’s presence in camp, he added: "That's not your problem, that's my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago."

The episode saw Charlene White named as the first contestant to leave the programme after facing the public vote.

