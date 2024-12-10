People are injuring themselves trying out the Superman trend on social media

There's a new "Superman" TikTok trend going viral - but a school has issued a warning to parents about it, due to students being injured from trying it out for themselves.

The "Superman" trend involves a group of people in a row and holding hands with each other while another person throws themselves onto their outstretched arms before being flung into the air and posing like Superman.

As you can imagine - being chucked into the air means that not everyone lands on both of their feet.

At least 17 students, ages 10 to 17, were admitted to hospital in Skopje, North Macedonia thanks to broken bones, concusions and bruises from doing the trend, The Independentreported.

Now, a school in North Wales has sent out a letter to parents to explain how "extremely dangerous" the trend is.

“It is extremely dangerous and someone could potentially get seriously hurt,” the letter read, as reported by North Wales Live.

“Outside on the yard, pupils have been seen standing right next to the concrete ‘seating’ blocks when doing this and should anyone move or fail to catch the one running, again they could be seriously injured."

Staff have reportedly punished any students who have been caught attempting the challenge, while the dangers of the challenge have been addressed to students in assemblies, where they warned that “sanctions will be issued if these actions continue.”

The school added: “I wanted to bring this to your attention as pupils are seen doing this on leaving school too and it appears to be a trend that is happening widely. We would be very grateful if you could please reinforce the dangers at home too. Thanks for your support.”





Now, when you search for “superman” or “superman dance" on TikTok, there is a warning which appears on the platform about the dangers.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority," it reads.

