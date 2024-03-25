Anti-woke mob turn on Sydney Sweeney after seeing 'blasphemous' new movie

Sydney Sweeney's new horror movie 'Immaculate' has seen the so-called 'anti-woke' movement turn on the star due to the film's blasphemous themes - which the film's PR team has been more than happy to capitalise on.

26-year-old Sweeney has become an unwanted centre of attention as of late after members of the right-wing and conservative commentators tried to claim that her body was proof that 'wokeness' was dead.

This couldn't be further from the truth and while Sweeney should be celebrated for her acting talents, she instead became an unwanted symbol in a right-wing culture war.

That though does appear to have changed somewhat following the release of her nun-themed horror movie Immaculate, which she also worked on as a producer.

The film focuses on a pregnant American nun, played by Sweeney, who joins a convent in Italy but soon has her world turned upside down when she discovers some disturbing secrets lurking in her new home.

The movie opened last weekend and one aghast review has since gone viral.

An X/Twitter user named @aurorafaced, who has since deleted their account, wrote: "Libs saw how the anti-woke crowd embraced Sydney Sweeney as their new darling and right away had to shove her in this blasphemous, Satanic, feminist, pro-abortion, anti-life movie degrading Christians. This movie also debases Mary, mother of Christ. Don’t bother watching.”

Deciding that this is exactly the kind of reaction a horror film needs, Neon, Immaculate's production company, not only shared the tweet, they put it on a t-shirt.





Immaculate also incorporated another outraged review into a poster. This one read: "Diabolical, sacrilegious, pure evil, & grossly offensive. It is profane & has a third act that spits in the face of all that is holy. Just… evil."

It should be noted that there has been a lot of praise for the film, especially for Sweeney for taking the project under her wing and getting it made.

Screenwriter H Perry Horton wrote: "Sydney Sweeney auditioned for this movie in 2014, but it fell through. Two years ago she reached out to the original writer, bought the script, had it reworked and is a producer on the film. She put herself in it, genius, adjust the tin foil, you’re getting the wrong reception."

Elsewhere, Sweeney's Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell wrote in response to the movie: "Oh. My. This nun. Is fun.”

