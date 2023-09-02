ExorSwift: Taylor Swift fans denied Exorcist double bill following changes

The Exorcist: Believer was originally meant to be released in cinemas on October 13, but this has since been changed after Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film will also be on the same Friday.

We almost had Exorswift - an autumn sequel to our Barbenheimer summer but alas, the horror movie that is a highly anticipated direct sequel to the 1973 original classic by William Friedkin will now be out in cinemas a week earlier on October 6.

This change comes in order to avoid having the same release as Swift's film which she recently announced on Instagram.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," the singer wrote on social media and also added that "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing [are] encouraged."

In response, The Exorcist: Believer producer Jason Blum shared news of the release date change, with a nod to Swift's song 'Look What You Made Me Do," from the 2017 album reputation.

"Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23. #TaylorWins," he tweeted.

It appears that The Exorcist: Believer release date change will happen in North America, not in the UK as only the North American release date has been confirmed for Swift's concert film.

The Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Okwui Okpokwasili and Raphael Sbarge.

Fans of the original film will also be excited to learn that Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil from the original film.

The Exorcist: Believer is out in cinemas on October 6 in North America, and October 13 in the UK, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is out on October 13 in North America, dates for other countries have not yet been announced.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift referenced a popular fan phrase to promote new movie.

