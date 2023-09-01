Taylor Swift references popular fan phrase to promote new movie

Taylor Swift has announced that her Eras tour will be hitting the big screen, with the concert film being released in cinemas in North America on October 13.

In the announcement, Swift described how the sell-out stadium tour has been "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," as well as letting fans know tickets are on sale now.

"Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged...," she added, before signing off the post with "1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk) [If you know you know]."

For this last part, Swifties know all about this abbreviation as it is a fan chant that stands for "1, 2, 3, let's go b****!"

This first became a thing when a fan shouted this during Swift's performance of 'Delicate' during her Reputation Stadium Tour.

When Swift sings the line: "We can’t make, any promises now can we babe, but you can make me a drink…,” there is a brief pause before the verse where fans chant: "1, 2, 3, let's go b****!"

Clearly, the 'Anti-Hero' singer has heard this chant loud and clear during her Eras Tour shows to include this fan lore in her latest post.

It's not the first time Swift has released a film documenting her career milestones, as on Netflix there is theMiss Americana(2020) documentary that chronicles her musical journey and details her personal life.

While fans of the 2017 reputation album can relive the live shows as the stadium tour was recorded - and both films are currently available to stream on Netflix.

In 2020, the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions where Swift performed the songs and gave insight into how they were made was released by Disney+.

Most recently, Swift released All Too Well: The Short Filmin 2021 where fans can watch the short film on YouTube and at the time it was also released in select theaters by Universal Pictures.

